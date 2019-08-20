Families Scramble After Rockland Country Day School Announces Closure After 60 Years

A simple letter to students and parents sent a ripple of disbelief through the community with news that the Rockland Country Day School is closing its doors at the end of August after 60 years of serving the community.

Jocelyn Feuerstein, head of school, said about 75 students and many staff members would be affected by the closure of the private pre-K to 12th-grade school.

Feuerstein said that economic factors, especially, the lack of success in fundraising and funding efforts, led to the decision to close the doors.

"Despite the efforts, we have made over the last several years, and most particularly this past summer, economic factors beyond our control make it impossible to open for this 19-20 academic year," the letter to parents stated.

The head of the tradition-rich school for the past nine years, Feuerstein said she is sad over the closure.

"We are all extremely sad not be around the students and campus any longer," she added.

The school sold the 21-acre campus to the town of Clarkstown in 2018 and leased back the building. School officials requested a waiver on the rent -- RCDS paid $100,000 in 2019 -- which would be paid back, but were denied by Clarkstown on the grounds that it would be a gift of public funds.

Currently, the administration is busy working to help students find other schools to attend.

Feuerstein said she does not see, or anticipate, the school reopening in the future.

