COVID-19: Student At Hudson Valley Magnet School Tests Positive

Zak Failla
Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle.
Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Zak Failla

Students and staffers in a Westchester school have been instructed to stay home after receiving a newly confirmed COVID-19 case.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero issued a letter to the community late on Sunday, Nov. 8 to caution that a student at the Daniel Webster Magnet School tested positive for the virus.

Marrero said the student was in “Cohort B” and was last in the building on Friday, Nov. 5.

Any classmates of the students were notified on Sunday night, and nine staff members who may have been in close contact with the student between Wednesday, Nov. 3, and Nov. 5 have been instructed not to report to work on Monday.

According to Marrero, the staffers being asked to quarantine will not be permitted back in the building until the district receives notice from the Westchester County or New York State Department of Health.

“New York State Contact Tracers are expected to communicate with the individuals impacted during the contact tracing process,” Marrero said. “The district requires a release from isolation or quarantine before readmitting anyone to the building following COVID-19 infection or exposure.”

