COVID-19: School Goes Remote After Positive Test In Hudson Valley

Another school in the Hudson Valley was forced to revert back to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed.

Acting Schools Superintendent Dwight Bonk issued a letter to parents on Friday, Nov. 6 cautioning that the district was made aware of a person inside the Wappingers Junior High School community tested positive for the virus.

Bonk said the person who tested positive is in isolation, and contact tracing has begun. The infected person was last in the Junior High School building on Monday, Nov. 2.

In response to the positive test, Bonk said that Wappingers Junior High School will be closed and switching to its distance learning model for Friday, Nov. 6, following a nine-period remote only class schedule.

According to New York State’s COVID-19 Schools “Report Card,” there have been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in teenagers within the Wappingers School District, with at least two students learning remotely testing positive for the virus.

Cases have been confirmed at the Gayhead School and John Jay Senior High School.

“The district will complete the need to conduct required contract tracing, as well as provide an opportunity for our custodial staff to deep clean and disinfect the building as per Department of Health guidance as well as our own reopening plan,” Bonk said.

“If your child had been in contact with this person, you will be contacted by school staff and then by the New York State Contact Tracing program with instructions on quarantining and potential testing of COVID-19,” he added. "If you are/were not contacted, then you will not need to quarantine.’’

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.