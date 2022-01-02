COVID-19: School District In Region Announces Closure

A school district in Fairfield County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, as a result of COVID-related staffing challenges.

The Stratford Public School system said that "This will position us to allow impacted staff members and students to receive current test results and potentially complete their quarantine for a safer return."

In an earlier announcement, the Westport School District said it will extend the winter break by one day for all students and that Monday, Jan. 3 will not be a school day for students. All faculty and staff will report on Monday.

"This will enable the district to work collaboratively to develop a range of responses to the changing conditions over the coming weeks," Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice said in an email to the community. "The fluid situation requires thoughtful consideration and this additional day on Monday provides a measure of time to continue planning and assessing actual staffing levels to ensure that we can provide a healthy and optimal educational experience for our students."

Darien Public Schools Superintendent Alan Addley announced a two-hour delayed opening schedule on Monday, Jan. 3 to provide teachers with the opportunity to prepare remote and in-person learning for their students "given the expected but undetermined number of students to be quarantined."

In New York, the Yonkers, Mount Vernon, and New Rochelle school districts have all shifted to remote learning.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for uipdates.

