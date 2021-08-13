Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Schools

COVID-19: Sale Of Fake Vaccine Cards Prompts FBI Warning

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
COVID vaccination card
COVID vaccination card Photo Credit: US Federal Government

The FBI has issued a warning about individuals selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and advertising them online.

The agency said individuals should not purchase or make fake vaccine cards, and not fill in blank cards with false information, as it could put people's health at risk.

"By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated when entering schools, mass transit, workplaces, gyms, or places of worship, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19," the FBI said.

The FBI added that using an official government agency seal, like The Department of Health and Human Services, is a crime.

The agency encourages businesses, schools, government agencies and places of worship to continue to use personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing, as some individuals might use fake vaccine cards to pretend they have been fully vaccinated. 

The FBI also said those who did receive a vaccine should not post photos of their card online, as personal information could be stolen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.