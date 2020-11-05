COVID-19: NY Cancels Next Scheduled Regents Exam Due To Pandemic

There will be no Regents exams for high school students in New York this January as the state continues combating the COVID-19 crisis.

The New York State Education Department announced on Thursday, Nov. 5 that the ongoing pandemic has wiped out the chance of administering the Regents exams in January 2021.

No decisions have been made yet regarding the June and August 2021 Regents exams, interim State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced.

“Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been the health and wellbeing of our students and educators,” she said. “We determined the January Regents exams could not be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state given where the pandemic currently stands.

“We will continue to monitor applicable data and make a decision on other state assessment programs as the school year progresses, being mindful of the evolving situation.”

To receive a high school diploma, most students are required to take at least five Regents exams, which measure student achievement in high school-level choices.

Required exams include English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, and an additional Regents exam

According to the Education Department, officials will propose modifications to the assessment requirements that students must meet in order to earn high school diplomas, credentials, and endorsements at their Board of Regents meeting next month.

“The Board and I are enormously grateful to the dedicated educators, school staff, community members, and parents who are working so diligently to ensure that students are safe and healthy this school year,” Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown said in a statement.

“Whether they are engaged in in-school, hybrid or remote learning, we are committed to ensuring each of New York’s students has access to the rigorous coursework necessary to prepare them for success this year and beyond,” Brown added. “The cancellation of the January Regents Examinations will not impact that priority.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.