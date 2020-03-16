Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Westchester, Rockland Declare States Of Emergency
Schools

COVID-19: NY Archdiocese Catholic Elementary Schools Extend Closures To April 20

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Elementary schools in the Archdiocese will be closed through Monday, April 20.
Elementary schools in the Archdiocese will be closed through Monday, April 20. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus crisis has hit the Catholic Church amongst the hardest, with the planned closure of elementary schools in the Archdiocese extended into next month.

Michael Deegan, the Superintendent of Catholic Schools announced that elementary schools within the archdiocese will be extending their closure until Monday, April 20to ensure the safety of students, staff, and parents.

"Informed by the current CDC guidelines and in consultation with other health professionals, the Health and Safety Task Force of the Office of the Superintendent of Schools made this decision out of concern for the well-being of our students, families, and staff. We believe this decision will also help to successfully decrease risk to the whole community.”

According to the Archdiocese, last week, principals and educators prepared materials to allow students to engage in a week of home-based learning. Deegan said that as the outbreak continues to rapidly spread, they have been forced to alter their plans.

“This extended closure now requires that our professional educators, under the guidance of their regional superintendents, continue to plan for a long-term, home-based learning experience, which will include the same religious, values-infused curriculum we teach every day of the year, utilizing innovative strategies and technology,” Deegan said. “We are committed to providing families with additional information on a regular basis.”

Globally, as of 3:35 p.m. on Monday, March 16, there have been 181,218 confirmed cases of coronavirus that resulted in 7,121 deaths. There have been 4,252 positive cases of COVID-199 in the United States, including 572 new ones. Those cases have led to 75 deaths nationwide

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.