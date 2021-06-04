Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Rockland
Schools

COVID-19: New York Loosening Mask Restrictions On Schools

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mask mandates in New York schools will be loosened next week.
Mask mandates in New York schools will be loosened next week. Photo Credit: Facebook/New Rochelle Schools

New York is loosening its mask-wearing restrictions for students and staff next week as the state continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, June 7, masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors in New York schools after seeing nearly two straight months of the COVID-19 positivity rate dropping.

As of Monday, masks will be “strongly encouraged” for unvaccinated people, but not required. They will also not be needed outdoors, though people not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear them in high-risk circumstances.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will not be required to wear any facial coverings. The guidance also applies to summer camps.

The news came in a letter from New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who noted that schools and summer camps may choose to implement stricter standards if they do so choose.

 “If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible,” he wrote. “We plan to make this guidance effective on Monday, June 7.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.