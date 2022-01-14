Contact Us
Schools

COVID-19: New State Guidance Issued For After-School Activities

Zak Failla
The New York State Department of Health has updated its guidance for after-school activities.
Photo Credit: Pixabay (FatCamera)

Some students, teachers, and staff members will be restricted from participating in after-school activities in New York after the Department of Health revised its COVID-19 guidance.

The Department of Health said that any students 12 and older who are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot, but have not received it, will be barred from participating in sports, extracurriculars, and other after-school activities if they are exposed to the virus.

Fully vaccinated students, teachers, and school staffers who are exposed will still be permitted to continue attending classes, regardless of the state of their booster shot.

Health officials noted that fully vaccinated students between the ages of 5 and 11 are not eligible for a booster shot and the new guidance will not impact that age group from participating in any extracurricular activities.

Additionally, the new guidance states that students, teachers, and staff who are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for at least five days, but are still eligible for “Test to Stay” programs to continue normal activities.

“We hope this clarification is useful for ensuring that schools remain both safe and open for in-person instruction,” acting Commissioner of Health Mary Bassett wrote in a message to schools. “Detailed guidance reflecting these parameters will be forthcoming soon.” 

