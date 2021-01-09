COVID-19: New Cases Lead To Closures At School District In Area

New COVID-19 cases have led to school closures at a district in Westchester.

The Irvington Union Free District announced three members of the school community tested positive for COVID, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison announced on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The cases were at these schools:

Irvington High School, Irvington Middle School: Due to the number of staff members who are required to quarantine, based upon New York State Department of Health guidelines and the guidance of the district’s medical director, the district’s ability to properly staff and supervise the Campus is deeply impacted, Harrison said. Therefore, both schools will be closed for in-person learning through Thursday, Jan. 14. Both the high school and middle school will reopen for in-person learning on Friday, Jan. 15.

Dows Lane Elementary School: Those who are required to quarantine, have been contacted. Dows Lane will remain open for in-person learning.

"It is important to highlight that these cases are examples of the transmission of the virus outside of school and were not spread within the schools," Harrison stated.

All school community members are reminded to immediately contact the school principal and nurse if you or someone in your household tests positive for COVID, Harrison said.

"We ask that you email them even if the test results are received over a weekend or during a scheduled school vacation period," said Harrison.

