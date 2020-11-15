Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Schools

COVID-19: New Area School Goes Remote After Positive Cases

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A new school in Northern Westchester is transitioning to remote learning after COVID-19 cases.

Three people, two at Westlake Middle School and one at Hawthorne Elementary School, are being treated as positive for COVID-19 in the Mount Pleasant Central School District, Superintendent Kurtis M. Kotes announced in an email to the community early Sunday night, Nov. 15.

"The individual related to Hawthorne Elementary School has not been in or around the building since Oct. 29," Kotes said. "Therefore no additional quarantine orders will be necessary for Hawthorne Elementary School and the building will remain open for hybrid, in-person instruction.

"The two individuals related to Westlake Middle School were both in the building on Friday, Nov. 13. There will be 100 students, 12 teachers, and potentially more support staff who will be subject to quarantine orders. 

"We will not be able to safely staff the building with this many people not in attendance."

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, Westlake Middle School will transition to full remote learning for a period of two weeks. Pending no further issues, the middle school will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30, Kotes said. 

The middle school administration will follow up with additional communication to families to ensure that students have the needed resources for this time period. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.