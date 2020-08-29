COVID-19: Marist Dorm Quarantine Lifted After Tests Come Back Negative

A dormitory-wide quarantine in Marist College's Champagnat Hall, its largest housing unit, has been lifted after students' COVID tests came back negative.

The quarantine was put in place after an off-campus student tested positive for the virus, according to a letter that the college sent to students, and that student "came into contact with several Marist students, including residents of Champagnat Hall, at an off-campus party."

According to the college's Executive Vice President Geoff Brackett, only test results from students that were quarantined in the dorm have been received.

Other students who attended the party whose results have yet to be produced are reportedly quarantining off-campus, and prohibited from college grounds until they complete a 14-day quarantine.

According to Julia Fishman, the college's director of media relations, this most recent party was a separate incident from another off-campus party that flouted social distancing guidelines and led to the suspension of 15 students.

Marist will now launch a surveillance testing program, according to college Executive Vice President Geoff Brackett, and has "robust testing protocols" in place with MidHudson Regional Hospital for future incidents.

"While our local health officials recognized the College for its 'swift and impressive response' to this incident," wrote Brackett in a letter to students, "it should serve as a reminder to all members of the Marist community that we must uphold our shared responsibility to protect our community by wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance.

"Attending parties or large gatherings is prohibited. Individuals who do not follow these guidelines will face disciplinary action."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.