COVID-19: Here's How To Check Cases In Rockland County School Districts

New Yorkers can now track the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in their schools and school districts.

The state's COVID-19 School Report Card dashboard is back for the 2021-22 school year.

It includes positive cases by date, number of tests administered by the school, and more.

People can enter in the school or district name and see the most recent data reported by the school on testing and cases. They can also track trends over time.

"The school COVID-19 report card will help the state as we keep track of infections and trends among students, teachers, staff to provide additional information," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, Sept. 27. "Keeping our children safe and healthy is our number one priority - we can do that by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and getting vaccinated if we are eligible to be. Our vaccines have proven effective and safe, they are free and readily available."

The state reported a total of 4,004 new COVID-19 cases and 128,700 tests in its update on Monday.

