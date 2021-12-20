COVID-19: Eight New Cases Reported At School District In Hudson Valley

With the holiday break fast approaching, an area school district is dealing with a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students and staff as New York contends with the winter surge of infections.

In Westchester, Irvington Schools Superintendent Kristopher Harrison issued an alert to the community advising that there were eight newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reported within the school.

The eight cases were reported in these schools:

Dows Lane Elementary School : One;

: One; Main Street School : One;

: One; Irvington Middle School : Four;

: Four; Irvington High School: Two.

According to district officials, anyone who may have been a close contact at Dows Lane has been contacted and advised to quarantine. No one needed to quarantine as a result of the other seven reported infections.

Harrison said that “due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, the Irvington Union Free School District is planning additional steps to manage required quarantining.”

“We ask that you email them even if the test results are received over a weekend or during a scheduled school vacation period,” Harrison stated. “We remain vigilant in the implementation of all (New York State) required health and safety protocols, which includes the cleaning of our facilities.

“As with all confirmed cases of the virus, the District has reported the matter to the Department of Health.”

