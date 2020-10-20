COVID-19: 29 Were In Contact With Hudson Valley Student Who Tested Positive

One day after welcoming students back to some school buildings, a school district in Westchester is facing its first COVID-19 crisis.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the New Rochelle School District transitioned to its hybrid learning model, with some of its youngest students returning to in-person learning.

The following day, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, interim Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced that 29 students have been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Those students have been instructed by the Westchester County Department of Health to quarantine for 14 days. All impacted students will continue to learn virtually until given the green light to return to the classroom.

Marrero said that before being notified of the exposure, 12 of those students reported to classes in person yesterday for the start of Phase I of the district’s hybrid model. He also made note that the exposure did not happen in any school building.

“Once the district was notified, the students were isolated and sent home from school,” he said. “The impacted families were contacted by our nursing staff and instructed to remain home until further notice.

“Classmates of those now on quarantine are considered ‘contacts of a contact’ and it is not necessary to close any classrooms or school buildings at this time.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.