COVID-19: 29 New Cases Reported At Area School District

A school district in Westchester is contending with a new spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as the region does battle with the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Irvington Schools Superintendent Kristopher Harrison issued an alert to the community advising that the district has reported 29 new COVID-19 cases between Thursday, Jan. 6 and Monday, Jan. 10.

The breakdown of new cases was spread throughout the district. New cases were reported in these schools:

Irvington Middle School: 12 new cases;

12 new cases; Irvington High School : eight new cases.

: eight new cases. Dows Lane Elementary School : five new cases;

: five new cases; Main Street School: four new cases;

Harrison noted that anyone who needs to quarantine as a report of potential exposure to any of the 29 cases has been contacted by a school staff member.

According to the New York State COVID-19 Schools Report Card, there have been a total of 195 confirmed cases in the Irvington School District, including 158 students, 22 teachers, and 15 staff members.

“When confirmed, positive cases are reported, and individuals who had close contact with the positive case will be personally notified by a school staff member and provided with guidance as to how to proceed according to NYS Department of Health guidelines,” Harrison wrote. “If one is not directly affected by the positive case, no such notification will occur.”

