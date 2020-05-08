COVID-19: 19 Members Of State's Reimagine Education Advisory Council Announced

A group of nearly two dozen top education leaders has been tabbed to help reimagine education in New York when the state is rid of COVID-19 and ready to begin reopening schools.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a panel of 19 experts, made up of educators, students, parents, and education leaders, to help districts reimagine schools as they prepare to reopen in the "new normal."

Cuomo said the advisory board will reimagine education “while protecting health and safety, how virtual learning can bridge the gap, and supplement face to face education when schools reopen.”

The Council will be chaired by SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras. The rest of the panel includes:

Kaweeda Adams, Superintendent, Albany City School District;

Jaime Alicea, Superintendent, Syracuse City School District;

Jody Arnhold, Founder, Dance Educator Laboratory;

Melodie Baker, Director of Education, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County;

Kyle Belokopitsky, Executive Director, New York State PTA;

Meg Benke, Provost, SUNY Empire State College;

Jackie Burbridge, Parent, Suffolk County;

Katie Campos, Partner, Strategic Collective;

Anthony Collins, President, Clarkson University;

Stephanie Conklin, Master Teacher, South Colonie Central School District;

George Dermody, CEO, The Children Home of Wyoming Conference;

Karol Mason, President, John Jay College of Criminal Justice;

Austin Ostro, President, SUNY Student Assembly;

Martin Palermo, Master Teacher, William Floyd School District;

Roger Ramsammy, President, Hudson Valley Community College;

Seema Rivera, President, Guilderland Central School District School Board;

Shannon Tahoe, Interim Commissioner, New York State Education Department;

Dennis Walcott, Former Chancellor, New York State Department of Education;

Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers.

"When we closed school facilities because of the COVID-19 virus, our teachers and students rose to the occasion, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their heroic work," Cuomo stated. "Like everything else, when we do reopen schools it's not just about reopening as they were before, it's about building back even better than before.

"The collective expertise and experience of this new advisory council will help answer key questions about how we can strengthen New York's entire education system for decades to come."

