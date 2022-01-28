Concerning Note Causes Closure Of Two Schools In Hudson Valley

A “concerning note” led to the closure of two schools in the Hudson Valley after it was found on a school bus.

In Dutchess County, Wappingers Central School District Superintendent Dwight Bonk issued an alert advising that Fishkill Plains Elementary School and John Jay High School would be closed on Friday, Jan. 28 due to the disconcerting note.

According to Bonk, the note threatened harm to other students, and it was found on a bus that provides transportation to both schools, prompting the preemptive closure as a precaution.

“In order to ensure a complete and thorough investigation both (schools) will be closed (Friday),” he wrote in a message to the community. “We will continue to work collaboratively with the East Fishkill Police Department until we can conclude that both buildings, staff, and students are safe.”

An update is expected once the investigation is complete. Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

