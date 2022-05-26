Clarkstown School District Names New Superintendent

One of Westchester’s top educators has officially been tabbed to take over at the helm of a different district in the Hudson Valley.

Dr. Marc P. Baiocco, the current Schools Superintendent of the Elmsford Union Free School District, has been formally voted in by the Board of Education of the Clarkstown Central School District in Rockland County to assume the same position there this summer.

Clarkstown had been under the guise of interim Superintendent Jeff Sober since September 2021.

“With a gavel and a handshake, the Board of Education formally voted in Dr. Marc P. Baiocco as the Clarkstown Central School District’s new Superintendent at a Special BOE Meeting this evening,” a district spokesperson posted on Wednesday, May 25.

During the special meeting, Baiocco took questions from the crowd and began to discuss his plans for the future when he officially assumes his new position in July, according to a post on social media.

Baiocco, who doubles as a firefighter, said that he is jumping at the bit to get to know the district's parents and the members of his new community, with every intention to hit the ground running in Rockland.

“I’m a service-oriented leader,” the new superintendent said. “There’s a story my wife tells about me when we first moved to our home. I took our kids down to the local firehouse to meet Santa, and 20 minutes later I was signing up to be a volunteer firefighter.

“Now nine years later … I’m a lieutenant! That’s how service is to me - it’s just what I do.”

In an earlier message to the community, Baiocco expressed his appreciation for Elmsford and the surrounding communities in Westchester.

“For the past 12 years, it has been my honor to serve our community,” he stated. “I am grateful for the distinction of leading the Elmsford Union Free School District as the Superintendent of Schools.”

Prior to his time as superintendent, Baiocco served as the principal of Alexander Hamilton High School in Elmsford, and he also was a teacher and high school assistant principal in Yonkers.

“As I reflect on my time in Elmsford, I am amazed by the strength of our community, which is made possible by an unwavering partnership with the village and town.

“We are very proud of our schools and our students and all that they achieve. We believe that every child in our District has great potential and deserves the means to be competitive with their peers.”

