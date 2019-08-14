Contact Us
Schools

Area School Districts Will Be Among First In State To Install Bullet-Resistant Doors

Remo Security Doors are being installed in an area school district.
Remo Security Doors are being installed in an area school district. Photo Credit: Remo Security Doors

Following a pair of mass shootings, a Hudson Valley school district is among those taking measures to install metal bullet-resistant security doors that could protect children from active shooters.

A Crown Heights, Brooklyn yeshiva for girls and the Newburgh City School District will become the first in the state to install 150-pound metal Remo security doors in multiple buildings, the New York Post first reported .

The doors are made of galvanized steel that is fortified by metal bars. Remo Security Doors President Omar Barnes said that a bullet may penetrate a door, but a shooter will be unable to get in. No weapon will open the door.

The fortified doors are expected to cost approximately $2,500 each, complete with a bullet-resistant window. Barnes noted that the doors will turn classrooms into "safe rooms," which will also offer peace of mind during lockdown and lockout situations.

The report states that the doors can be locked from inside with a thumb turn, and has garnered near-universal support from educators and parents alike. There is no electricity required and the doors have bullet-resistant windows.

