Area School District Searches For Successor After Superintendent Resigns

Nicole Valinote
Dr. Thomas Hagerman
Dr. Thomas Hagerman Photo Credit: Scarsdale Public Schools

A school district in Westchester County is searching for a successor after its superintendent resigned.

Scarsdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman resigned on Friday, May 6, following the news the school board announced in early April about a more than $1,300,000 tax lien against the district, according to a report from Scarsdale10583.

The Board of Education meeting was held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The school board also announced that Dr. Andrew Patrick, the assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development, is serving as interim superintendent, ScarsdaleNews.com reported.

