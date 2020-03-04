Contact Us
Area Public School District To Close Due To Coronavirus Fears

Zak Failla
Hastings High School
Hastings High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Westchester public school district has become the first to close its doors out of fears of spreading coronavirus.

In a message to parents on Wednesday, March 4, Hastings-on-Hudson  Schools Superintendent Valerie Henning-Piedmonte announced that school buildings will be closed for the rest of the week to sanitize the buildings “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This afternoon we were notified that a parent, whose children attend school in our district, was physically present in a location that was closed due to contact with a person who is under quarantine from the coronavirus,” she wrote.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing all schools for two days to sanitize the buildings. No one will be allowed in the buildings this Thursday (March 5), and Friday (March 6).

The district is expected to send updates to parents and the community each day.

The closure comes as five more people connected to the family of a man who tested positive for coronavirus also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 10 in Westchester County and 11 statewide. As many as 1,000 people in Westchester are being quarantined.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

