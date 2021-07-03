Area Educator Accepts New Superintendent Post

A veteran Hudson Valley educator is set to step in to replace a schools superintendent in Northern Westchester who announced she will be ending her four-decade career earlier this year.

Dr. Tina DeSa, who has served as assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services for the Arlington School District for the past five years in LaGrangeville, is set to take over for current Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter, who announced her retirement in January.

DeSa will serve as a deputy superintendent under Fox-Alter between Nov. 1 and the end of the year before officially taking over on Jan. 1, 2022. Her appointment was unanimously approved by the Pleasantville Board of Education.

“Pleasantville has a history of excellence in education and is clearly committed to working collaboratively to support all students,” DeSa said.

“I look ahead with gratitude to lead and serve Pleasantville, a district focused on ensuring we set up learning experiences and nurture a culture that allows each student to be their very best self – as defined by them.”

As an assistant superintendent in LaGrangeville, she was tasked with overseeing 12 programs including special education, counseling services, safety and security, health services, central registration, home tutoring, speech-language, and OT/PT therapy, and is the McKinney-Vento, 504, Wellness and DASA coordinator, the Board noted.

“In her time as a school and district leader, Tina has applied her expertise in K-12 curriculum and instruction and led the development of other educators and education leaders,” Board of Education President Larry Boes said.

In a statement, the entire Board of Education said that “her deep interest in Pleasantville and our schools was clear throughout the interview process in the research and astute observations she brought to our conversations, along with the insightful questions she asked.

“We feel confident that she will lead our schools in ways that maintain all that is special while pushing us to be even better for every student. We ask that the community join us in welcoming her into our community as our next district leader.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.