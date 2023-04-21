Scattered Storms With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds On Track For Weekend: Here's Timing

Ahead of the system, a beautiful spring day is in store for Friday, April 21 with mostly clear skies and a high temperature of around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds move in Friday night ahead of the next system.

That will be followed by patchy drizzle overnight in the morning and plenty of clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 70s.

As a potent cold front arrives, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23.

"Those who are making outdoor plans in the East on Saturday, because of the recent return of nice, warmer weather, will want to stay weather aware and be prepared to take action and head to shelter should severe storms threaten," according to AccuWeather.com.

Rain could be heavy at times through the middle of the morning on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

More showers are possible Sunday night before overnight clearing, followed by a partly sunny day on Monday, April 24 with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.