Scattered Storms With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds On Track For Region: Here's Latest

Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog on Saturday morning, April 22 will give way to breaks of sunshine during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will be mild, topping out in the mid-60s.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms gradually move in from west to east during the evening. It will become breezy as well.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

Rain will continue until around noon on Sunday, April 23, which will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-60s. There will be a possibility for scattered showers at times again Sunday night into the overnight hours on Monday, April 24.

New rainfall amounts between an inch and an inch-and-a-half are possible during the entire weekend.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Monday. It will be cooler with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

The outlook for Tuesday, April 25 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

