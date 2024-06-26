Scattered Severe Storms Will Sweep Through Region: Here's Latest Track, Timing

The system's time frame on Wednesday, June 26 is from around 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Areas shown in yellow in the image above have the highest risk of seeing severe storms.

It will be partly sunny, warm, and more humid on Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Showers could linger overnight into shortly after daybreak on Thursday, June 27.

About three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts where there are severe storms.

Thursday will start mostly cloudy, followed by gradual clearing and then mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

Friday, June 28 will be the pick of the week weatherwise, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Saturday, June 29, will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 80s, and showers possible.

Showers are possible in the late afternoon and will be more likely in the evening. A scattered thunderstorm could also occur.

The outlook for Sunday, June 30, calls for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms from the mid-afternoon until the middle of the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.