Scammers Posing As Law Enforcement, Sending Fake Letters To Victims In Hudson Valley

The scam, detailed in an announcement from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 28, involves suspects contacting victims and posing as law enforcement before telling them they are wanted for a crime.

The Sheriff's Office added that the scammer will then tell the victim they need to pay cash to satisfy the warrant or charges.

To further convince victims that the request is legitimate, the scammers will even send them a fake letter supposedly from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office or County Court.

Anyone who receives a call or letter in connection with the scam is urged to disregard it and contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820 before sending any money.

According to the Sheriff's Office, victims should not send money to anyone they do not know until they can verify the situation through an independent source, as it is difficult to get the money back once it is sent.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.