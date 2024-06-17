Man Accused Of Beating Victim To Death In Hudson Valley

Ulster County resident Joseph Karolys, age 39, of Saugerties, was convicted on Friday, June 14, of manslaughter, assault, and tampering with physical evidence following a two-week jury trial for the death of David "Mickey" Myer, age 66, also of Saugerties, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

According to Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji, Myer, and Michael Cummins were driven home by Karolys following a Halloween party at a Greene County Bar.

Myer’s beaten body was found the next day on the side of Route 32 in Saugerties. An investigation of the homicide was conducted by the Saugerties Police Department with assistance from the New York State Police.

The case established that Karolys had kicked Myer in the head and taken steps to conceal the crime, including burning the boot used for the killing in his wood stove, the DA's Office said.

Karolys and Cummins then spent several days moving around the Lake George area, ultimately leading to Cummins turning himself in to law enforcement officials to cover for Karolys, the court documents show.

Eventually, Cummins cooperated with investigators and revealed information previously unknown in the case.

The joint investigation by New York State Police and Saugerties Police found Myer’s blood in Karolys truck and in the Karolys home, as well as on the floor mats at their house that also contained Myer’s DNA.

Saugerties Police Department Chief Rober,t Nuzzo said: “This verdict is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and once,e again demonstrates the great cooperation between the law enforcement agencies involved. Hopefully it brings some comfort to the family of David “Mickey” Myer.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1,

