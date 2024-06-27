Route 304 over I-287 in the Town of Clarkstown To Be Upgraded

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, June 25, that work is underway on a $17.4 million project to rehabilitate three highway bridges in the Hudson Valley, in Rockland, Westchester, and Orange counties.

The project will install new decks and road surfaces and make other repairs to bridges along State Route 52 in Orange County, State Route 304 in Rockland County, and Illington Road in Westchester County, which serve thousands of motorists each day and are widely used by commuters to reach the region’s major highways, Hochul said.

Each of the bridges being rehabilitated is more than 50 years old.

“By investing in infrastructure, we are ensuring that our communities stay connected and that they are ready to meet the challenges posed by climate change,” Hochul said. “The rehabilitation of these three Hudson Valley bridges will ease travel through some of the region’s busiest travel corridors.”

Work on the three bridges includes the installation of new, fully continuous, and jointless bridge decks that will reduce long-term maintenance costs, create a smoother ride, and increase the overall life span of the bridges.

Additional improvements include new road surfaces, steel girder repairs, pier replacements, concrete abutment repairs, and utility work.

The project will rehabilitate the following bridges:

Route 52 over I-84 in the Town of Newburgh, Orange County, which was originally built in 1963.

Route 304 over I-287 in the Town of Clarkstown, Rockland County, which was originally built in 1953.

Illington Road over the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, was originally built in 1967.

Work has already begun on the State Route 52 and Illington Road bridges, and construction will begin on the State Route 304 bridge in the coming months. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said, “We believe ensuring reliable and secure transportation infrastructure for the Hudson Valley is crucial and applaud the latest investment in the State Route 304 bridge in Rockland County.”

