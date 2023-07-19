Overcast 78°

SHARE

Rockland Man Who Refused To Stop Nabbed For DWI, Police Say

A 41-year-old Hudson Valley man was nabbed by police for alleged DWI and refusing to stop when police spotted him using a cell phone while driving.

A Stony Point man who was spotted using a cell phone was nabbed for an alleged DWI.
A Stony Point man who was spotted using a cell phone was nabbed for an alleged DWI. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Kindel Media on Pexels
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Rockland County resident Cristhian Cruz-Rojas of Stony Point was arrested on Sunday, July 16 around 10 a.m. on North Liberty Drive in Stony Point.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle Cruz-Rojas refused to pull over and continued to drive to his residence which was approximately two miles away, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Once at his home, Cruz-Rojas attempted to run into his house to avoid arrest. After a brief struggle, the officer was able to place him under arrest, Becker said.

He was charged with:

  • DWI (previous conviction)
  • Refusal to take a breath test
  • Resisting arrest
  • Obstruction of government administration
  • Aggravated driving without a license

Cruz-Rojas was processed and issued an appearance ticket as per Criminal Justice Reform guidelines. 

He is due back in Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 3.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE