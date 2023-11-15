Rockland Man Hospitalized After Falling Asleep, Hitting Dump Truck: Police

The incident happened in Putnam County on Monday, Nov. 13 around 8:15 a.m. on Route 9 in Philipstown in the area of Lyons Road.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the crash determined that 81-year-old Rockland County resident Howard Gordon of Pomona, age 81, had been traveling northbound on Route 9, at which point he believed he fell asleep.

His car then hit a guardrail and bounced into the southbound lane, hitting the side of a dump truck driven by a 50-year-old Dutchess County resident from Fishkill.

The driver and passenger in the dump truck were not injured.

Following the crash, Gordon was taken to the North Highlands Fire Department Station and then flown to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

More information about the crash, including if any criminal charges were filed, was not released.

