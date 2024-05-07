Rockland Man Dies From Drugs Bought In Bergen From Paterson Dealer: Authorities

Detectives determined that Tristan Colquhoun, 30, sold Matthew Andreas, 39, of Suffern the fatal dose, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Andreas was pronounced dead shortly after Suffern police responding to an overdose call found him unresponsive in the upstairs bedroom of a local residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, the prosecutor said.

They tried to save his life, including administering Narcan, but Andreas didn't respond, he said.

A months-long probe led detectives from the prosecutor's Narcotic Task Force and Suffern police to Colquhoun, who put the fentanyl-laced drug into the victim's hands in Bergen County, Musella said.

Members of both units raided Colquhoun's apartment, where they found the fentanyl and stolen guns while taking him into custody, he said.

Colquhoun has remained held in the Bergen County Jail on a variety of weapons charges, as well as possession of stolen property, distribution of fentanyl, possession of Xanax for sale and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

"The investigation into the fatal dose of narcotics ingested by the victim remains ongoing and additional charges are possible," Musella said.

“While we work tirelessly to hold accountable those who peddle in such dangerous substances, it is imperative that we all recognize the inherent dangers of narcotic use given how fentanyl-laced substances are pervasive in the world of street drugs,” the prosecutor added.

“We are seeing multiple deaths even from small doses of powders and pills bought and sold on the streets," he said. "Addiction is a relentless adversary but help and support are available.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to local resources for assistance. Here in Bergen County, we encourage our residents to call (201) 589-2976 or visit www.StopTheODs.

