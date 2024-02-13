Rockland Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With 2 Small Children In Vehicle

Rockland County resident Frankln Agualsaca Caiza of Spring Valley, age 28, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 10 after he was caught driving while intoxicated with children in his car, New York State Police announced on Monday, Feb. 12.

According to police, on the day of Agualsaca Caiza's arrest around 5:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a vehicle traveling on Interstate 87 in Ardsley for vehicle and traffic violations. Agualsaca Caiza was then found to be intoxicated while traveling with two children aged 1 and 4 years old, police said.

Agualsaca Caiza was soon taken into custody while the children were placed in the care of a relative.

After Agualsaca Caiza's arrest, his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.10 percent, according to authorities, who charged him with the following:

Driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a felony;

Driving while intoxicated;

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Agualsaca Caiza was later turned over to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Ardsley Court on Monday, March 11.

