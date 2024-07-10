Rockland County To Give Away Narcan Through Paramedics Under New Program

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said on Wednesday, July 10, the new Leave-Behind Narcan Project enables Rockland paramedics to leave behind a free Narcan kit with any member of the public when on the scene for an emergency, including a patient, their family, or friends, or anyone on the scene who could assist in a future overdose.

In 2023, there were about 241 opioid overdoses in Rockland County, 40 of which were fatal, the county said.

“Last year, we had 40 fatal overdoses in this county… Let that sink in,” said Day. “Opioid abuse knows no boundaries, but we believe this new program will help us fight this crisis and save more lives.”

Narcan is a life-saving intervention that reverses opioid overdoses and is often administered in the home, even before emergency services arrive. It is delivered as an intranasal spray, and by rapidly reversing the opioid overdose, it also helps restore normal breathing.

“As paramedics, we see the detrimental effects of overdoses each and every day. This program provides us with another opportunity to have a positive effect on people’s lives,” said Timothy P. Egan, EMT-P, executive director of Rockland Paramedic Services. “Narcan saves lives every day, and this program is another tool Rockland County is using to improve the lives of its residents.”

The Narcan kit includes Narcan (naloxone) intra-nasal spray, 4mg/0.1ml (2 doses), information on how to administer Narcan, a reference card on how to find treatment and support, a QR code on how to obtain additional Narcan for free, and a booklet on how to prevent future overdoses.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, please call the Rockland Council on Alcoholism and Other Drug Dependence (RCADD) at 845-215-9788 for support, referrals, or information.

