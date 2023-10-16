A Few Clouds 59°

Rockland County Native Jaret DeSande Dies At Age 40

Jaret DeSande, a 40-year-old Woodcliff Lake resident, died on Friday, Sept. 29, according to his obituary.

Sam Barron

A passionate chef, DeSande graduated from the French Culinary Institute after growing up in Rockland County, his obituary reads. 

He is survived by his son, Logan, his mother Adele, his brother Jason, and numerous other relatives and friends, according to his obituary.

A funeral was held on Friday, Oct. 6 at Becker Funeral Home in Kinderkamack Road in Westwood and he was buried at Garden of Memories in Washington, his obituary reads.

