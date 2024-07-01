Rockland County Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Online

Rockland County resident William Arbello, of Suffern, was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, when Ramapo Police began investigating social media posts containing threats targeting the Village of New Square community, according to Det. Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

"Working closely with our Ramapo detective assigned to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Intelligence Center, a suspect was quickly identified," Franklin said.

Arbello was arrested and released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

Assisting on the case included:

FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force

Rockland County Sheriff's Intelligence Center

New York State Police Intelligence Center,

Rockland County District Attorney's Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

