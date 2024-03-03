Fair 56°

Rockland County Man Accused Of Menacing With Billy Club, Gun

A 42-year-old Hudson Valley man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly threatened others with a billy club and a gun.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident Dahaire Edwards, age 42, of Pomona, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26. for an incident that took place on Thursday, Feb. 15 in Tomkins Cove.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, officers responded to a home for a dispute where they found that Edwards had allegedly "menacingly" brandished both a billy club and a handgun during the dispute.

Following an investigation, charges were formulated, and on Monday, Edwards was spotted driving a car in Stony Point, Becker said. He was pulled over, arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon (2 counts)
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Menacing 

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 21. 

