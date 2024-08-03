Rockland County Man Accused Of Enticing, Sexually Exploiting Minors

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Wednesday, July 31, that Rockland County resident Oscar Lemus of Haverstraw was arrested and detained following an investigation.

As alleged in the complaint, Lemus is accused of allegedly using the screen name “lemus.xp” to meet a 14-year-old girl on social media and persuade her to meet him in Rockland County to engage in sexual activity.

In March, Lemus also engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old minor in the Bronx and video-recorded the sexual activity using a cellphone.

The complaint said that in 2023, Lemus also persuaded a 16-year-old minor in Mississippi to engage in sexual activity during a live video chat.

In the Haverstraw case, the arrest report says the girl gave Lemus her address on Instagram, and he came to her home and climbed into her bedroom, where they had sex. The following day, the girl told her mother, who alerted authorities.

Anyone who may have encountered Lemus or whose child may have had any communications with him is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Lemus faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, the US Attorney's Office said.

Williams said: “This case underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them. As today’s arrest shows, we will use every tool available to law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those alleged to have sexually exploited children.”

