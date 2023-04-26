Road Rage: 23-Year-Old Found Guilty In Orange County Death Of Beloved Grandfather Of 18

Orange County resident Horace Duke, of the town of Wallkill, was found guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday, April 25 by a jury.

According to court records, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Duke was involved in a vehicle crash with Joel Laddy, age 74, of Middletown.

After the crash, the two got into a verbal argument on the side of Route 17 in the town of Wallkill. During the argument, Duke stabbed Laddy once in the chest with a kitchen knife, puncturing his heart and causing his death, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Laddy was known in the area for his love of having coffee with friends, flying, going to the gym, and antique cars and motorcycles, his obituary said.

An investigation conducted by the Town of Wallkill Police Department, New York State Police, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office resulted in Duke’s arrest.

Hoovler thanked all of the law enforcement agencies involved for their investigation and the arrest of Duke.

“Road rage is dangerous and can escalate into irreversible acts of violence,” said Hoovler. “The loss of life, in this case, was both senseless and preventable. The defendant was justly held accountable for turning a petty dispute into a violent tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this incident."

Duke was remanded to the Orange County Jail until his sentencing in June. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

