Road Closure: Section Of Route 9W To Close In Rockland County For Construction

Route 9W in Rockland County will be closed in both directions in Orangetown between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street on Saturday, June 10, between 7 and 11 a.m., to facilitate maintenance activities, weather permitting, said the State Department of Transporation.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340. Local residents will be able to access their properties.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in suspending an individual’s driver's license, DOT said.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

