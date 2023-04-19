Fair 60°

Road Closure Alert: Route 59 In Clarkstown Set For Improvements

Rockland County residents should expect delays when a highway improvement project on Route 59 westbound gets underway.

Kathy Reakes
The state Department of Transportation says motorists should expect the right lane to close along Route 59 westbound, between Grandview Avenue and I-87 in the town of Clarkstown, beginning Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m., through Tuesday, April 25 at 9 a.m., to accommodate the project.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

