Road Closure Alert: I-84 Construction Work To Limit Lanes In Hudson Valley

The state Department of Transportation is advising Orange County motorists to expect one lane to close along I-84 in each direction between Exit 36 (I-87) and Exit 39 (Route 9W) in the town of Newburgh on weeknights beginning Monday, June 12.

The construction will run through Friday, October 27, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., to accommodate roadway construction work, weather permitting, DOT said.

The department said that motorists should anticipate delays and use caution in the area.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in suspending an individual’s driver's license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.