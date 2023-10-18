Rite Aid Announces 20 NY Stores Slated For Closure After Declaring For Bankruptcy

Of the 154 closures nationwide announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 20 are in New York, 14 of which are on Long Island.

Rite Aid currently has 2,100 stores and about 45,000 employees.

The Long Island stores slated for closure are:

2 Whitney Ave., Floral Park

3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside

198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream

836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore

2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore

901 Merrick Road, Copiague

577 Larkfield Road, East Northport

695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford

273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay

397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue

593 Old Town Road, Port Jeff Station

65 Route 111, Smithtown

These are the other New York closures:

2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn

2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn

71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing

2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

1567 Penfield Road, Rochester

Rite Aid is one of a number of drugstore chains facing litigation related to the deadly abuse of opioids and more than a thousand lawsuits have been filed claiming Rite Aid illegally prescribed painkillers.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

