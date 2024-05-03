Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Return Of Cooler Air Will Be Followed By New Round Of Rain: Weekend Outlook, 5-Day Forecast

A return to cooler temperatures will be followed by a new round of rainfall in the second half of the weekend.

It will be cooler on Friday, May 3, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and mostly sunny skies.

It will be cooler on Friday, May 3, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and mostly sunny skies.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

According to the National Weather Service, Friday, May 3 will be cooler, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and partly sunny skies.

The weekend won't be a complete washout with dry conditions throughout the day on Saturday, May 4 as clouds increase. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Unsettled weather will arrive overnight with showers possible.

Sunday, May 5, will be mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain and showers during the afternoon and evening.

It will be raw with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

Warm air returns on Monday, May 6 with high temps in the mid-70s. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a chance for morning showers.

The outlook for Tuesday, May 7 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE