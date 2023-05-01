Overcast and Breezy 58°

Retired NYSP Trooper Dies From 9/11-Related Illness, Leaves Behind Wife, 3 Children

A former New York State Police trooper has died from an illness stemming from his time working in and around the World Trade Center site following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Retired NYSP Senior Investigator Nicholas Georgeadis died Friday, April 28, at the age of 52 from an illness stemming from his time working at the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack in Manhattan.
Retired Senior Investigator Nicholas Georgeadis, of Wilton in Saratoga County, died Friday, April 28, at the age of 52, according to State Police. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of his illness.

In the days after the twin towers collapsed, he was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts, the agency said.

Georgeadis joined the New York State Police in April 1997 and spent most of his career working for the agency’s Special Investigations Unit.

At the time of his retirement in 2018, he was assigned to the Office of Counterterrorism.

State Police said Georgeadis leaves behind a wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements had not been made public as of Monday, May 1. 

