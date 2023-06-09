Rabid Cat: Residents In Region Being Treated After Being In Contact With Infected Animal

The Sullivan County Department of Public Health has confirmed that a stray cat euthanized in the South Fallsburg area tested positive for the rabies virus.

"Exposed persons are currently receiving appropriate treatment," the department said.

Rabies occurs commonly throughout the state, with the vast majority of cases occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, and woodchucks.

Domestic animals account for less than 10 percent of the reported rabies cases, which most often include cats, cattle, and dogs.

"Wild animals and stray cats may expose your pets if they are allowed to freely roam on your property or in wooded areas; we encourage you to keep your pets up to date on vaccination and indoors when not on a leash," officials said.

To help, the department is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats, and ferrets, open to anyone in the county on Wednesday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Morningside Park in Hurleyville, in the town of Fallsburg.

The department also offered the following suggestions to keep your animals safe:

Be sure your pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans.

Vaccines for dogs, cats, and ferrets over three months of age are effective for a one-year period. Revaccinations are effective for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors.

Don't try to separate two fighting animals. Wear gloves if you handle your pet after a fight. Keep family pets indoors at night. Don't leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don't attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed, food garbage, or other foods that may attract animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cap or put away garbage cans.

Don't feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs, or cats.

