Residents Evaluated After Bathroom Blaze Fills Hudson Valley Home With Smoke

Residents were evaluated for smoke exposure following a bathroom fire in their Hudson Valley home. 

The fire began in a bathroom wastebasket and filled the home with smoke.

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The blaze happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, July 31 just before 6 a.m., when an oil burner malfunction was reported at a Mahopac home on Mountain View Drive. 

According to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, arriving crews found smoke filling the residence and soon determined an oil burner did not cause the blaze but began in a bathroom wastebasket. 

The blaze had already gone out by the time crews arrived and damaged the bathroom tile wall, the department added.

The department then vented out the smoke-filled residence while EMS took the residents to a hospital for evaluation because of heavy smoke exposure.

