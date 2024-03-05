Remains Of Hudson Valley Couple Found Scattered At Sites On Long Island

Detectives investigating the deaths of two people from Westchester County whose severed remains were found at a Long Island park have found additional body parts at two more locations.

Suffolk County Police said human remains were located in West Babylon, in a wooded area along Lakeway Drive near Troy Avenue, and at Bethpage State Park on Tuesday, March 5.

Both scenes were processed by homicide detectives and members of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The remains are believed to be those of the same victims whose severed limbs, including a woman’s head, were found at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park on Thursday, Feb. 29, according to police.

Cadaver dogs also found a woman’s severed arm and leg, as well as two arms belonging to a man. Police believe the remains were at the park for no more than a few days.

Investigators said they have identified the victims – a 59-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man whose last known address was in Yonkers – but are waiting to publicize their names until their families can be notified.

News of the additional remains came hours after Suffolk County Police homicide detectives arrested multiple people in connection with the case after searching an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue, ABC 7 reports.

No human remains were located at the home, police confirmed.

“Based on the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public,” a Suffolk County Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

