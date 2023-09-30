Record-Breaking Rainfall: These Are Highest Totals From Severe Storm, 5-Day Forecast

In the hardest-hit areas, water levels are decreasing but may take until early Saturday afternoon to drop below flood stage, the National Weather Service said.

The highest rainfall total reported on Friday, Sept. 29 is on Long Island: 9.1 inches in Valley Stream.

Just a few miles due west, John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens saw 8.65 inches, breaking the record for any Septemberday, and surpassing the amount of rainfall from Hurricane Donna in 1960.

A widespread 4 to 5 inches of rain fell in areas farther north.

For a look at rainfall ranges, see the image above from AccuWeather.com and this rundown of totals from the hardest-hit areas by the National Weather Service.

Rainfall has lingered into Saturday morning. There will be scattered showers in the afternoon on a mostly cloudy day. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Dry and mild weather will return for the second half of the weekend on Sunday, Oct. 1 which will be sunny with the high temperature climbing to the low to mid-70s.

Monday, Oct. 2 will be mainly sunny with the high temperature again in the mid-70s.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, Oct. 3 with the high reaching the upper 70s amid plenty of sunshine.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with sunny skies and a high temperature once again hitting the upper 70s, and even 80 degrees in some spots.

