Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Potato Chips Sold In NY

Utz Quality Foods, LLC is issuing the voluntary recall for 88 cases of Utz 2.75 oz. Wavy Original Potato Chips due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The UPC code for the recalled product is 0-41780-19014-7 and the expiration date is May 06, 2024.

The recall was initiated after Utz learned that approximately 1,200 single-serve bags of the chips were flavored with seasoning instead of plain Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The items subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets only in New York State.

No other Utz products are part of the recall.

Consumers with a milk allergy should not eat the products subject to the recall.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product may discard it and contact the Utz Customer Care team for a refund: email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com; phone: 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Retailers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.

